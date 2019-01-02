City Kathak dancer crowned Miss Lady Star Universe

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s a moment of pride for Bengaluru-based Kathak dancer Simran Godhwani, who was recently crowned Miss Lady Star Universe - 2018, in Portugal.But the journey towards the achievement was a long one. Godhwani underwent six months of intense training in grooming, fitness and the question and answer round. “When the crown was placed on my head, it was validation for all the hard work I had put in. A feeling of exhilaration and pure joy.

The competition was tough. I feel blessed, happy and proud to be the first married Indian woman of Miss Lady Star Universe to bring this crown to India,” she said. But the biggest challenge was to withstand the freezing temperatures in Mealhada, Portugal, where the contest was held. “It was beastly cold all the time and since I am used to the weather in Bengaluru, I cried almost every day, as most of our photoshoots would happen outdoors,” she recalled. The contest was held over a period of seven days and women from 24 countries, such as USA, England, Ukraine, Belgium, Spain, Germany, France, Lithuania and Portugal, took part in the contest.

Godhwani added, “I have won this title after marriage and two kids. Many married women shun their dreams and aspirations for their family and kids. I would like to reach out and encourage all these women to step outside sometimes and chase their dreams.”

This, however, was not her first time walking down a ramp. The dancer had earlier participated in the Mrs India – Empress of the Nation pageant, where she was the first runner up. “I had also done print ads for jewellery brands, salons and short ad films. Since I had won the national level competition, this was a natural progression. I was selected by national directors Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas for the international pageant of Mrs Universe,” she said. She also won the best gown dress and best talent round and that got her a place in the top five.

“I had three amazing designers from Bengaluru - Namrata G of Kairos, who designed a beautiful cocktail gown in gold for me. Srijata Bhatnagar of Ridhani, who designed a short red cocktail dress and an orange kurta and sharara with matching dupatta for my talent round, and Preeti Pai who designed my white gown for the finale. For the round where we had to dress in the attire of our country, I wore my wedding saree, which was handpicked by my mother,” she shared.