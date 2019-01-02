City prefers treatment with a pinch of salt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In winters, Pallavi Rao’s four-year-old always suffers from a persistent cold. No matter how many medicines the concerned parents give their daughter, the cold doesn’t get cured, leading to many sleepless nights. “Traditional methods such as inhaling steam never worked because she wouldn’t cooperate. And the cycle with medicines was endless. They made her drowsy but she would never recover from cold completely,” Rao rued. While regular home remedies were a no-go, another humble ingredient from the kitchen did finally come to her aid in treating the cold – salt.

Many Bengalureans are turning towards halotherapy, also known as salt therapy, to relieve various respiratory and certain skin conditions, and to also improve immunity, endurance and lung capacity. Deepthi Babu, founder of Salt World, says, “This is a drug-free treatment that takes place in a room coated with salt crystals with controlled air and humidity. Basically, it involves breathing the salty air. It has been used as a health remedy since the ancient Greek times. The microclimate and the salt particles in the room can effectively treat people with respiratory and skin conditions by promoting better breathing, healthier skin, undisturbed sleep and overall well-being.”

The biggest benefit, Rao says, was the fuss-free nature of the treatment. “My daughter didn’t even realise she was being treated. All she had to do was sit in the room and play with the toys there. It was like playing in a sand pit, but with salt,” she says. Rao’s daughter first underwent treatment last December. “We tried it for a month and noticed a difference in our daughter’s health within two weeks. This winter, two weeks was enough to improve her health,” she says.

Children aren’t the only ones benefiting from this treatment. Many senior citizens are giving it a try too. Sunny Jalota’s 63-year-old mother was suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is currently undergoing salt therapy. “The process may have been slow but it did help increase my mother’s hemoglobin levels and improve her immunity,” says Jalota.

According to Babu, though salt therapy is still at a budding stage in India, she hopes that its popularity will increase in the coming years, particularly in Bengaluru. “People are looking for a natural, drug-free healthy life. This city’s atmosphere is prone to all respiratory issues due to the presence of pollen. Hence, the requirement for salt rooms will increase in the coming years,” she says.

How it works

During salt therapy, salt aerosol is dispersed into the air. The salt aerosol consists of dry salt particles, sized between one to five micrometres, which are ground in a machine ‘Halogenerator’. Deepthi Babu says, “These then penetrate deep into lungs and skin. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties have shown to be significantly beneficial for upper and lower tract respiratory problems and infections, and some skin conditions.”

Expert speaks

Dr Deepanju Das, Consultant -Internal medicine, Fortis hospital, said Salt therapy has been in practice for a long time. “These days, it holds more relevance due to high pollution and environmental changes. Salt therapy helps in cleansing our respiratory airways from dust pollen and reduce lung congestion and also improves oxygen intake. It improves skin conditions. Salt therapy should be taken as an adjuvant therapy to allopathic treatment for chronic lung conditions,” he said.