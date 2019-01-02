Once again, two trucks on NH-4 cause two deaths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons were killed in separate incidents after their cars crashed into parked trucks on the busy highway (NH 4) near Nelamangala in the early hours on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a private company employee Manoj (29) died while his four friends were severely injured after their speeding Swift car rammed into a parked truck at Tippagondanahalli near T Beguru. The truck driver had gone to a nearby dhaba when the accident occurred. Manoj, a resident of Lingarajapura, was killed on the spot. The injured — Bharath, Sagar, Suneel and Kiran, residents of Hennur and Kasthurinagar — are recovering in a private hospital.

A police officer said that the group of friends was returning to the city around 4.30am, after attending a New Year party near Tumakuru. Bharath, who was driving the car, did not notice the parked truck, resulting in the accident.

In the second incident, a 44-year-old man was killed on the spot after he rammed the speeding Maruti Zen car into a parked truck at Kunigal Circle. Anand, who worked in a garment factory in Nelamangala, was on his way to pick up some friends. In both cases, the truck drivers ran away.