Parked trucks on highways emerge killers for motorists

Speeding motorists crashing into parked trucks on busy highways in and around the city has emerged as a killer trend lately.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:41 AM

A tempo traveller parked on the Tumakuru flyover near Yesvantpur on Tuesday: Below: Mangaled remains of a car that rammed into a truck parked on the side of a highway near Nelamangala | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Speeding motorists crashing into parked trucks on busy highways in and around the city has emerged as a killer trend lately. Most often, the trucks are parked without hazard lights kept on to alert passing motorists.

With such accidents on the rise in Nelamangala and Devanahalli police station limits, traffic and highway patrol authorities blame the negligence of truck drivers as well as the recklessness of motorists.An ADGP, who worked as city traffic commissioner, said that parking trucks on busy highways is an offence. Highway patrol personnel should keep an eye on truck drivers who park irresponsibly, and also vehicle drivers who cross the 80kmph speed limit.

Kumar B, a highway patrol staffer, said that stressed drivers park their trucks on busy highways without switching on the parking lights. To prevent such accidents, senior officials should supervise and increase patrolling during the day and night. The drivers also sleep under their trucks as they can’t bear the heat inside the driver’s cabin. “We warn such drivers often, but they ignore our warnings,” said a highway patroller.

A senior police officer from Nelamangala traffic police station told TNIE that for a week now, an increasing number of such incidents has been reported in their station limits, due to the negligence of both the truck drivers and motorists.

“It is a wake-up call.  I have asked truck owners around godowns at Madanayakanahalli to give clear instructions to drivers to avoid parking their vehicles on busy highways, to prevent such incidents. It is really a challenging job to create awareness among truck drivers as they have old vehicles which don’t have reflector signs or indicators,” the police officer added.

