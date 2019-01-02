Home Cities Bengaluru

Public vehicles will now have panic buttons

Experts feel that the move should be implemented across the country to ensure that public vehicles entering the city from other states can also be tracked

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters, especially women, can now breathe a sigh of relief after the transport department issued a notice on Monday stating that all new public transport vehicles must carry vehicle tracking and emergency panic buttons. The deadline to install these button was Tuesday. The release stated, “AIS-140-certified vehicle tracking system along with emergency button is mandatory from January 1, 2019, for all public/passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles with the national permit.”

The release also stated that the state would be able to track vehicular movement, its location and the speed at which it travels. They will also be alerted with a notification in case of an emergency situation. Rekha Nair is a business developer who commutes frequently by the BMTC bus to MG road for work. “This is a huge improvement especially for women because we are more prone to sexual harassments, especially while travelling in public buses. It gets too crowded and it gets difficult to find who has touched us inappropriately,” she said.   

Another commuter who travels regularly to Trinity from Indiranagar in a cab, Priya Jacob, said, “The cab aggregators have their safety measures only on the app. But during emergency situations, one does not think about picking up the phone. A panic button and a tracking system in the vehicle can help police to arrive at the spot faster.” She added that the driver can also take away the mobile phone, leaving the passenger vulnerable, in such cases.

Experts said despite most of the BMTC buses already having an existing GPS tracking device – Intelligent Transport System (ITS), the technology has not been implemented completely. “As the website and the app do not work properly, it is better if each bus stop has a board showing the timings of the buses’ arrival.

The panic button is a bonus for women’s safety as they face harassment and eve teasing. But in individually-owned cabs, the driver can disable these systems, so routine checking is needed,” said urban expert R K Mishra.

Transport expert Sanjeev Dhyamannavar explained that there is no system in place to ensure that these enforcements are being monitored. “Big private companies are financially stable to track their vehicles but for private-owned cabs, there is a grey area. In addition to that, this system should be implemented across India otherwise, public vehicles from other states cannot be tracked when entering the city,” he said.

Vinay Srinivasa, transport activist and member of Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV), said that bus tracking may not make much of a difference but panic buttons in public cabs are a huge plus. “Kudos for implementing such systems but the authorities should ensure that they are working effectively,” he said.
Vinay added that there has been an increase of about only 50 BMTC buses in the last five years. “The population has increased. So buses get crowded and therefore, sexual harassments are bound to happen. More BMTC buses are needed,” he said.

