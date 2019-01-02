Revellers harass lecturer, assault hubby at KH Rd

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old lecturer, going home with her husband after New Year celebrations, was allegedly molested and robbed of her mobile phone, while her husband, a software engineer, was assaulted by a gang of three youths in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at KH Road Junction on Richmond Road, in Ashoknagar police station limits, around 2.30 am.

Arun, 26, a concrete mixing worker from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, staying at a PG accommodation in Sampangiram Nagar, was arrested in this connection.

A police official said the couple had joined in the celebrations near MG Road on Monday night, and were returning to Jayanagar on a bike. When they were on Richmond Road, three revellers on a bike rode past them. The pillion rider was screaming, his hands spread open. His hand allegedly brushed the woman’s shoulder, and she informed her husband. He rode behind the youths and questioned them for misbehaving with his wife.

“This led to a scuffle between the couple and the youths, who allegedly assaulted the man. People started gathering at the spot, and in the melee, the woman’s mobile, kept on the bike’s seat, vanished. She has alleged that one of the three youths stole the phone, and we are investigating. As we received information about the incident, a Hoysala patrol vehicle was rushed to the spot, and one of the accused was immediately arrested. The other two ran away, and efforts are on trace them,” the police added.