Run to create awareness on millets benefits

Our aim is to help farmers benefit from these grains, which require almost 70 per cent less water when compared to rice and wheat.

Published: 02nd January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Last year, over 2,500 runners participated in the event

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a precursor to The Organics and Millets International Trade Fair 2019, scheduled to be held between January 18-20, the Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka is organising a ‘Smart Run 2019’ on January 6.

M Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, said, “We want to sensitise people about the various health benefits of millets and thereby create a demand that would, in turn, lead to an increase in production.

Our aim is to help farmers benefit from these grains, which require almost 70 per cent less water when compared to rice and wheat. Through our flagship event, we intend to give a platform to our farmers to meet national and international buyers.”This is the second edition of the Smart Run 2019. Last year, the event witnessed over 2,500 runners participating.

Dr KG Jagadeesha, Commissioner, Department of Agriculture, said, “Millets are traditionally grown by farmers in rain-fed and dry land areas. Due to change in consumption pattern, the demand for millet has come down, hence the market rate. We are now trying to revive millet based diets, so that there is more demand of millet and hence farmers can attain a better price for it. We are also trying to promote millet in irrigated areas in order to save water,” he said.

The five-kilometre run will be flagged off from Band Stand, Cubbon Park at 6.30am, in the presence of NH Shivshankara Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, M Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary, and other dignitaries. The event is being coordinated by Roopamouli, Sahaya Hasta Trust.

Registration is free of cost and interested participants can register online at  www.organics-millet.in.

