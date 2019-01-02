Tough new BU convocation certificates to be water-proof, tamper-proof  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University, which introduced marks cards with more secure features, is now issuing convocation certificates which will be tear-resistant, water-proof and tamper-proof, from the current academic year.

For the 54th annual convocation scheduled to be held in the second week of January 2019, the university has decided to issue convocation certificates with these features. For this purpose, the university is utilising blank marks cards purchased from MSIL.

Prof C Shivaraju, registrar, evaluation, said, “Over 8 lakh plus blank marks cards were purchased from MSIL, but not utilised yet. These cards will be used to print the convocation certificates.”

As per details available, the paper used is 250gsm (grams per square metre) in thickness, and tear-proof and water-proof. “Using this paper will help students keep them for long. Even during natural disasters like floods, these features will save the certificates,” said Shivaraju.

Although the number of candidates varies every year, over 1.5 lakh candidates from undergraduate and postgraduate courses receive their convocation certificates. Of the 8 lakh marks cards purchased from MSIL, BU will use 1.5 lakh cards to print convocation certificates and the rest to print marks cards of old scheme students.

This purchase of blank marks cards from MSIL turned into a controversy, as BU paid `36.5 per marks card, in place of `1.93 per marks card. This was 18 times costlier than the earlier price, and became a controversy. An inquiry regarding this against then registrar of evaluation, who purchased the marks cards, is pending. However, as the Syndicate permitted the evaluation/examination department to utilise these marks cards, BU decided to print convocation certificates on them.

Jan 31 last date to apply for BU distance edn courses

The distance education department of Bangalore University has extended the last date to get admissions into BA, BCom and BBM courses up to January 31, 2019. Even for the 1st and 2nd year MA, MCom and MSc Maths courses, the deadline has been extended. Interested candidates can register along with a DD taken in favour of Finance Officer, Bangalore University, Bangalore.

BU announces provisional rank list

The Bangalore University has announced the provisional rank list and the names of gold medal/cash prize winners of BE/BArch/ME exams for the 54th annual convocation. The university has asked the colleges concerned to notify the same on the notice board. Students can check the provisional list and file objections, if any, with the principals concerned.