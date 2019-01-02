Home Cities Bengaluru

Two students killed in separate mishaps

Two people, including an engineering student, were killed on the spot in separate hit-and-run cases in the early hours of Tuesday.

Published: 02nd January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people, including an engineering student, were killed on the spot in separate hit-and-run cases in the early hours of Tuesday. The police suspect that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol, following New Year celebrations. CCTV camera footage from the spots will be analysed to identity the vehicles.

In the first incident, a 23-year-old final-year engineering student was killed on the spot after a speeding car crashed into his bike in BTM Layout. The deceased, Soma Sandeep, a resident of Bilekahalli, was living with his parents. Mico Layout traffic police said Sandeep was returning home after a party at his friend's house, around 3.10am. He was taking a turn on his Honda Karizma near Vijaya Bank Circle when the car rammed his bike from behind and the driver fled. Passersby who noticed him called an ambulance. He was declared brought dead in hospital. CCTV camera footage revealed that both vehicles were being driven in a reckless manner, and efforts are on to trace the car driver.  

In the second incident, a 20-year-old BCA student was killed on the spot after he slowed down his bike on noticing a road hump, but a speeding car coming from behind hit him. The bike was thrown into the air and crashed into a tree, killing the youth on the spot. The deceased is Ranjan, a resident of Ullala Upanagar.

Police said the incident occurred around 1.30am when he was riding his Honda Activa with his friend Mohan, 22, on Magadi Road. When he slowed down the vehicle after noticing a road hump, the car behind him rammed the scooter. Mohan is recovering in hospital.

