Woman lawyer commits suicide,seven booked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young woman lawyer committed suicide by hanging herself, after being allegedly harassed by the local corporator and her neighbours. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, came to light on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharani (27), who was living with her mother at A Narayanapura ward in Mahadevapura police station limits. Following her suicide, it is being alleged that the harassment suffered by her from corporator Suresh and her neighbours over a plot of land in front of her house, drove her to take her own life.

Dharani’s mother had filed a complaint on September 9 with Mahadevapura police station. Despite this, the harassment had continued.

A case has been registered at Mahadevapura police station against seven persons, including the corporator on charges of abetment to suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.