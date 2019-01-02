Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman lawyer commits suicide,seven booked

A young woman lawyer committed suicide by hanging herself, after being allegedly harassed by the local corporator and her neighbours.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young woman lawyer committed suicide by hanging herself, after being allegedly harassed by the local corporator and her neighbours. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, came to light on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharani (27), who was living with her mother at A Narayanapura ward in Mahadevapura police station limits. Following her suicide, it is being alleged that the harassment suffered by her from corporator Suresh and her neighbours over a plot of land in front of her house, drove her to take her own life.

Dharani’s mother had filed a complaint on September 9 with Mahadevapura police station. Despite this, the harassment had continued.

A case has been registered at Mahadevapura police station against seven persons, including the corporator on charges of abetment to suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress, you can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp