Bengaluru holds Khagola Utsava to celebrate 100 years of International Astronomical Union

Shrabona Ghosh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will be organising a ‘Khagola Utsava’ to celebrate the centenary of International Astronomical Union (IAU), which is the governing body for the field of astronomy.

The astronomy festival will be held from January 10-13 and will have varied programmes, including an astronomy workshop for schoolchildren and exhibitions for general public.

The exhibition has been designed by IAU and will showcase astrophotographs by amateur astronomers and ISRO professionals. An exhibition on telescopes will also be held for the general public. Besides this, lectures on Indian astronomy, a display of instruments made by amateur astronomers, an exhibition of posters and a night sky observation will also be held.

“Throughout the year, the IAU will conduct many programmes to celebrate the 100th anniversary. Khagola Uthsava is a part of the global celebration where we are conducting outreach programmes for participants,” said Pramod G Galgali, director, Bangalore Association for Science Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

The IAU has an outreach programme – ‘100 hours of astronomy’ – spread over four days, which will be celebrated all over the world with different engaging and interactive programmes. “Different countries will have an outreach programme to celebrate the occasion. We are part of the festival too but the programme designed for public might be different here,” the director added. The special lectures are scheduled at 5.30pm, to be held on January 12 and 13.