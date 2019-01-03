Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru holds Khagola Utsava to celebrate 100 years of International Astronomical Union

The exhibition has been designed by IAU and will showcase astrophotographs by amateur astronomers and ISRO professionals.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Khagola Utsava

Countries all over the world will conduct programmes to mark the occasion.

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will be organising a ‘Khagola Utsava’ to celebrate the centenary of International Astronomical Union (IAU), which is the governing body for the field of astronomy.

The astronomy festival will be held from January 10-13 and will have varied programmes, including an astronomy workshop for schoolchildren and exhibitions for general public. 

The exhibition has been designed by IAU and will showcase astrophotographs by amateur astronomers and ISRO professionals. An exhibition on telescopes will also be held for the general public. Besides this, lectures on Indian astronomy, a display of instruments made by amateur astronomers, an exhibition of posters and a night sky observation will also be held. 

“Throughout the year, the IAU will conduct many programmes to celebrate the 100th anniversary. Khagola Uthsava is a part of the global celebration where we are conducting outreach programmes for participants,” said Pramod G Galgali, director, Bangalore Association for Science Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

The IAU has an outreach programme – ‘100 hours of astronomy’ – spread over four days, which will be celebrated all over the world with different engaging and interactive programmes. “Different countries will have an outreach programme to celebrate the occasion. We are part of the festival too but the programme designed for public might be different here,” the director added. The special lectures are scheduled at 5.30pm, to be held on January 12 and 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Astronomical Union Khagola Utsava Bengaluru Bengaluru Khagola Utsava

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp