Chitra Santhe on January 6, to showcase Mahatma Gandhi’s life

Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), will be held on January 6.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chitra Santhe

Students set up an art installation resembling Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Pushkar V | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), will be held on January 6. This year, the theme is Mahatma Gandhi, in celebration of his 150th birth anniversary.

The 16th edition of the event will spread from the Parishath onto Kumara Krupa Road at designated areas, with around four lakh people expected to attend it. Mysore and Tanjore-style traditional paintings, Rajasthani and Madhubani-style artwork, modern and contemporary artwork across mediums will be available for viewing and sale at the event. The stalls will extend from Windsor Manor Hotel till Shivananda Circle.

CKP director B L Shankar said Gandhi had stayed at the Kumara Krupa Guest House when he visited Bengaluru, and would spend time at the Parishath campus. Students and staff have made decorations related to Gandhi at the Parishath. Rare photos of Gandhi, sourced from Gandhi Bhavan, will be displayed at the ‘Gandhi Kutira’, with artwork on Mahatma Gandhi being displayed at the fair.

Shankar said the fair would be a bigger event this year, with about 1,400 works on display. He said the Parishath does not accept any commission on sales of the works, with the entire money going to the artists. He said that Home Minister MB Patil had met Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar regarding security arrangements at the event, and over 50 CCTV cameras will be installed, he said.

On January 5, three artists - JMS Mani, Jesu Rawal and Neela Panch - will be conferred the ‘Chitrakala Sanmana’ awards for their overall contribution to visual arts. Each of them will be presented a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a citation. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister  HD Kumaraswamy.  

