Common cold blows into chilly Bengaluru, citizens fall ill

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is experiencing one of the coldest winters in a long time. While that is a pleasant change for a city that has turned into a heat island, the significant dip in temperature is causing people to fall ill.

City doctors say the number of patients with upper respiratory problems has increased by 25 per cent, compared to this time last year.

General practitioners in Bengaluru, on a daily average, are each treating 15-20 patients. There say there is an increase in the number of patients in the age-group of 50-80, suffering from joint pain, muscle cramps and a sharp increase in arthritic pain, due to the temperature dip.

“Most of our patients are suffering from common cold and sore throat this winter. Almost every patient has the same symptoms. Proper precautions and steps have to been taken to prevent common cold,” said Dr Sunil Havannavar, Columbia Asia Hospital.

Doctors said the most common symptoms are fever, cold, sore throat, runny nose and headache. These symptoms are observed on the first two days. Next, they develop a cough with expectoration or high fever. This is most often caused by airborne bacteria and increased pollution in a dry winter.

Doctors say there is an increase in H1N1 cases this year. Dr Subrata Das, consultant in internal medicine, Sakra World Hospital, said he has observed over 20 affected patients and some had to be treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Das mentioned that the family of the infected is also prone to the disease and should take the annual flu vaccine.

There is a spike in the number of senior citizens affected by rheumatic diseases due to the decrease in temperature. “The dip in temperature this year has caused more joint and muscle pain, compared to last year. Most of my relatives have also complained about the same issue,” says Narayani Kutty, a senior citizen.

Dr SG Harish, internal medicine, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, explained how lifestyle changes, like frequently consuming fast food and smoking, can cause serious health issues by aggravating prevailing conditions, especially in winter.

He said an increase in pollution is a major factor affecting the immune system in people. “Patients with diabetes and asthma are more vulnerable to these diseases,” he said.