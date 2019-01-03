Home Cities Bengaluru

Get freedom from your attachment

I am not going to deceive myself; I am not going to pretend that I love my wife. I do not know what love is.

Freedom

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
I realise that love cannot exist when there is jealousy; when there is attachment. Now, is it possible for me to be free of jealousy and attachment? I realise that I do not love. That is a fact. I am not going to deceive myself; I am not going to pretend that I love my wife. I do not know what love is.

But I do know that I am jealous and I do know that I am terribly attached to her and that in attachment there is fear, there is jealousy, anxiety; there is a sense of dependence. I do not like to depend but I depend because I am lonely; I am shoved around in the office, in the factory and I come home and I want to feel comfort and companionship, to escape from myself. Now I ask myself: how am I to be free of this attachment? I am taking that just as an example.

Some guru says: “I will help you to be detached, do this and this; practise this and this.” I accept what he says because I see the importance of being free and he promises me that if I do what he says I will have reward. But I do not want to be attached and yet I find myself getting attached to the idea that somebody, or some book, or some method, will reward me with freedom from attachment. So, the reward becomes an attachment.

So I say: “Look what I have done; be careful, do not get caught in that trap.” I am very watchful now for I have learned something; that is, not to exchange attachment for something else that is still attachment.

