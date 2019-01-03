Goan deported from US over fake job certificate, held at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Goan, who was deported from the USA for possessing a fake employment certificate, was taken into custody at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), when he arrived via London by a BA-119 flight recently.

Valezion Fernandes, a resident of Maina Curtorim in South Goa, who had an Indian passport issued by RPO, Panjim, was held at the arrival wing by the immigration officer T Vijaya on December 30, said airport police.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport system fails, airlines write out boarding passes for passengers

A cop said, “Fernandes was duped by an agent who handed him an offer of employment from Domino’s Pizza in the Cayman Islands. The agent collected an advance of Rs 75,000 from him out of the total fee of Rs 1.5 lakh. He tried leaving from India to the Cayman Islands via the Mumbai airport, but immigration authorities insisted on a police clearance certificate.”

The agent, later, suggested he leave from KIA, and asked him to hand over Rs 1,22,000 towards flight tickets. Fernandes managed to leave from here and reach the US, where he was to take a connecting flight to the Cayman Islands. However, US immigration authorities cross-checked the employment letter, and found it to be fake. They deported him back to Bengaluru.

Fernandes has been booked under IPC Sections 420 and 465, and investigations are on.