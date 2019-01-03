Home Cities Bengaluru

Security guard couple, five others rob house owners, lock them up in bathroom in Bengaluru

The incident came to light when the couple's parents returned from the temple and found the house vandalised and their son and daughter locked in the bathroom.

Published: 03rd January 2019 02:06 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An elderly couple returning from a temple after praying for good fortune in the new year were in for a rude shock when they found their son and daughter-in-law tied and locked up in the bathroom and the jewellery and cash missing from their home. A newly employed security guard, his wife and five others are alleged to be suspects behind the crime. 

RT Nagar police who have lodged a complaint regarding the incident told TNIE that the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the residence of Adityanarayana Swamy, a private company employee. 

Police said, Adityanarayana had employed security guard Suresh from Nepal to guard his house in HMT Layout. Suresh and his wife Sunitha were staying in the outhouse of the residence. 

On Tuesday morning, Adityanarayana’s father Ashwatnarayana and his wife went to visit Saibaba temple near Devanahalli. Suresh, the security guard was told to lock the gates and stay at home.

Adityanarayana apparently went to take bath while his wife was downstairs when she suddenly saw a masked woman barge into the room and held her tightly while three more people who looked like Nepalis snatched her jewellery.

Adityanarayana’s wife began to scream for help when he came rushing to see what had happened but was  overpowered by seven people, including the security guard Suresh and his wife Sunitha. The gang locked Adityanarayana along with his wife in the bathroom and removed the gold on them. They then decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 10 lakh from the wardrobe.

The incident came to light when the elderly couple returned from the temple and found the house vandalised and their son and daughter locked in the bathroom. They alerted the neighbors who later informed the police.

A case has been registered and police is on the lookout for the security guard couple and five others. 

Karnataka robbery Security guard robs home

