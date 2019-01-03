Starting February, Bengaluru roads will get smarter

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking at issuing the work order for development of 20 Smart Roads in the city in a month’s time. With this, the civic agency believes the work of developing the roads under the Smart City initiative will start by mid-February.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M Suresh, chief engineer, Smart City Cell, BBMP, said, “The tender has been finalized and will be sent to the government soon. We expect the government’s nod in 15 days. We will issue the work order for the bidder by the end of this month so that it can start soon. However, we believe the work will start by the second week of February.”

BBMP had called tenders for developing 20 roads as Smart Roads, identified under the Smart Road Project, at the cost of Rs 230 crore in November 2018. It wants to take up the comprehensive development of these roads in Bengaluru as per TenderSure guidelines, upgrading the chosen stretches to feature well-planned layouts and access.

What’s better about these roads?