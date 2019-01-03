Home Cities Bengaluru

SUV rams into divider near Bengaluru's Hoskote, kills three

According to the police, Balakishore escaped with minor injuries as he was the only one wearing a seat belt.

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:49 AM

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people, including two from a family, returning to Whitefield after celebrating the New Year at their hometown in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, were killed after their SUV crashed into a divider near Channapura Gate, Hoskote, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident occurred around 2.45am  on Wednesday.

Three other occupants of the vehicle — Balakishore, a techie based in Whitefield, and his two children — had a miraculous escape. The deceased are Balakishore’s wife Srilatha, 37, his sister-in-law Srirekha, 32, and driver Srinath, 40. Balakishore and his children are recuperating at a private hospital in the city.
Seat belt saves life

According to the police, Balakishore escaped with minor injuries as he was the only one wearing a seat belt. “Due to the seat belt, he was held firmly in place even after the car hit the divider,” a police officer said.

Srinath, the driver, is also a distant relative of the family. Balakishore told Hoskote police that Srinath may have dozed off, due to which the overspeeding SUV hit the divider and turned turtle. Soon after the accident, passersby shifted Balakishore and his children to a hospital. Hoskote police have registered a case.

