Bengaluru police nab two inter-state robbers, 20 motorbikes recovered

Both the accused would steal bikes in different parts of the Bengaluru and allegedly used the same vehicles for chain-snatching.

Published: 03rd January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Two inter-state robbers involved in various theft cases have been nabbed by the Yeshwantpur police. The accused are Abdul Wahid and Abrar, both 21 and from Punganur town in Andhra Pradesh. Police recovered 20 motorbikes worth`25 lakh and a gold chain.

Both the accused would steal bikes in different parts of the city and allegedly used the same vehicles for chain-snatching. The arrests were made following a complaint by one Geetha. The complaint was filed at Yeshwanthpur police station.    

Police have found the culprits behind 16 motorbike theft cases in Yeshwantpur police stations, two in RT Nagar and one in Jalahalli limits. 

