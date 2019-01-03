White-topping of 11 roads in Bengaluru to be completed by September

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It looks as if white topping work being done along busy city roads may not be completed by the middle of this year either. This work, being done on selected roads, is expected to be completed by September 2019, so that work on other roads under the project can be taken up.

White topping work will only be done for 11 roads (five roads and six junctions) - the ones first listed by BBMP in 2016 under package 1. The BBMP got approval to take up white topping work along 40 kms of roads in 2016.

The BBMP, which wanted to complete the work in nine months time, delayed the work due to denial of approvals from the traffic police initially, and then started work on half the carriageway in different stretches to make way for motorists.

ALSO READ: Starting February, Bengaluru roads will get smarter

Basavaraj Kabade, executive engineer, Project Central, told TNIE, “We have completed few portions of the roads. The project will be completed by September. Once the first package is completed, we will complete the remaining work by next year,” he said.

The government had approved BBMP’s proposal to take up work along 35 roads, covering 93.47km of road. The second package, involving 53.47 kms of road. It covers 24 roads in various parts of the city, and the work will cost Rs 690 cr.

White-topping on select roads under Package 1

Total length: 1 39.80km

From Leprosy Hospital Junction on Magadi

Road to Deepanjali Nagar Metro Station (Metro reaches) - 5.50km

From Devaiah Park to Goraguntepalya Junction (Metro reaches) - 6.20km

From Shivashankar Circle on Krishna Rajendra Road to Marenahalli Junction (Metro Reaches) - 5.90km

Outer Ring Road connecting Mysuru Road to Tumakuru Road via Sumanahalli Junction - 10.70km

Outer Ring Road connecting Tumakuru Road to Old Madras Road via Hebbal Flyover and K R Puram -11.50km

Junctions: Ramakrishna Ashram Junction, Lalbagh West Gate Junction,

Lalbagh North Gate Junction, Lalbagh South Gate Junction, Teachers’ College Junction, Bhashyam Circle