All’s well that ends on a high note

BENGALURU : It’s a cold wintery evening. And somewhere in the suburbs of London, you’re seated in an old bar with wooden walls and floors and sipping beer, enjoying some soft music and adjusting to the dim lights, awaiting the love of your life. Bootlegger in Indiranagar will do the same to you as it did to us – let your imagination run wild. As we soaked in the ambience, our eyes captured the pub’s signature cocktail collection in their revamped menu.

We started off with something from their low alcohol-content cocktail section – Dumbo – a mixture of Bourbon, Vermouth, lime and Angostura. The first sip might seem bitter, but slowly, it leaves a taste of elaichi in your mouth. The taste of Bourbon is dominant in the drink.

Along with the cocktail, we took the Buffalo Cauliflower which was soft, tangy and well-cooked. From the non-vegetarian section, we ordered Peri Peri Chicken. It was one of the best chicken starters we’ve had in a while. Being char-grilled to perfection, the chicken came in long strips and was quite spicy. The garlic mayonnaise complemented the succulent chicken. By this time, our first drink got over and we were recommended our next, Twist On Sazerac, by the pub.

As strange as the name sounds, the surprise in this cocktail was dark chocolate grated and sprinkled on top. As a chocolate-lover, it was pleasing to actually get small particles of chocolate on our palate. Being a strong drink, it was surprisingly soothing to go with the chicken starter. We got talking to the owners of the pub who told us that their signature cocktails are infused with home-made botanicals,which are given an Indian touch. Next, we ordered Spring Rolls along with Oat and Henny cocktail. The drink had oat milk, infused with Cognac, spices and honey. A star anise was seen sitting on top of the liquid. It soothed our throat and made us a little dizzy, much to our delight.

We wanted to try one out from the Mains section, so we ordered Kung Pao Chicken with Fried Rice. The dish was well-cooked and had all the essential spices added to it. A sunny-side-up along with this combo sends a smile to someone who loves eggs. To make it a combination with a cocktail, we ordered Sandalwood Old Fashioned, which actually had the flavour of sandalwood. The drink was strong and topped with an orange peel. It was a tipsy evening, to say the least.

We decided to end the night with a low-alcohol content drink, since we had started with a similar one. There came Rose Spritzer in a beautiful glass, with rose petals placed perfectly on top of the drink, thus living up to its name. This cocktail is ideal for dates and people who want to keep a conversation going without passing out. Satisfied with the new menu, we booked a cab and left Bootlegger around 12 am.

Cost for two: `1,500 approx