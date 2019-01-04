Home Cities Bengaluru

Anticipated Games this year be Poppin’

Last week’s list of the anticipated underdog games might not have been ‘overwhelming’ enough to make us foretell the year ahead.

Published: 04th January 2019

By Anusha Ganapathi
BENGALURU : Last week’s list of the anticipated underdog games might not have been ‘overwhelming’ enough to make us foretell the year ahead. Now that the excitement of the new year has eased, here’s a secondary lineup with some more widely favoured games to get us psyched again. 

The top two games on list are Kingdom Hearts 3, and what may be considered as it’s antithesis — Devil May Cry 5. For newbies to this franchise, Kingdom Hearts is an Avengers-esque version of Disney characters all blended into a game whose aim is to hack-and-slash its way into defeating the ‘Heartless’. The sequel releasing this month is special, because the fans have been waiting an ‘eternity’ for its release — the earlier games were released so long back that the upcoming one needed to refresh its game engine.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is also supposed to include the world of Tangled (with Rapunzel), Frozen (since we’ve not ‘Let Go’ of the franchise, yet) and Toy Story. And siding with the ‘Heartless’ of KH are the ‘Demons’ of DMC 5 — a mindless, “stylish-action” hack-and-slash adventure.

he combat animations are nifty because the actual purpose of the game is to look as cool as possible with the variety of fighting combos; with the snazziest of moves ultimately inflicting maximum damage on the enemy. DMC is the shining light of beautiful, uncomplicated action in a gaming world that now has a growing roster of games with too many emotions and complex storylines. 

In this list comes Tom Clancy’s Division 2, which I can’t promise will be clearly differentiable from the other grungy, dark Clancy universe games. Set in a dusty, half destroyed, and grey-toned version of the world we know — Division 2 is set in a post-pandemic Washington DC.

These games are a welcome genre; I can’t keep writing about how the ‘Last of Us 2’ is going to make me cry this year, and how ‘Life is Strange 2’ will be that emotional adventure that changes my life. We need games, some poppin’ videogames, this year, like DMC, which are the Punjabi songs of the videogame genre.

