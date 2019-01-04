Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops to invoke Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act against land grabbers

Under the provision, police is empowered to confiscate all the properties earned by an accused by indulging in criminal activities.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru police

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In an attempt to curb crime in the city, Bengaluru City Police have decided to invoke the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) against history-sheeters and drug peddlers. As part of this attempt, notorious rowdy element Lokesh alias Mulaama has been booked under KCOCA.

Under the provision, police are empowered to confiscate all the properties earned by an accused by indulging in criminal activities. Lokesh has been an accused in various cases since 1985. There are at least 20 cases of murder, extortion, dacoity, attempt to murder, assault and others registered against him at Rajarajeshwarinagar, Kamakshipalya, Rajgopalnagar, Rajajinagar and other police stations.

Commissioner of Police T Suneel Kumar said the accused was involved in organised crime for over three decades. Lokesh used to threaten landowners, forge their land documents and encroach. This is how he came to own several properties.

TAGS
Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act KCOCA Bengaluru Police

