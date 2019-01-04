Delays rule the sky at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on a foggy morning

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Early morning fog at Kempegowda International (KIA) got worse on Thursday, affecting 54 flights. According to a BIAL spokesperson, the departure of 36 flights was delayed, while 17 flights could not land at the scheduled time owing to the dense fog enveloping the area and affecting visibility. One cargo flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru was diverted to Chennai.

Ramesh Babu, Director of Aviation Forecasting, India Meteorological Department, told TNIE, “Today’s fog was worse than Wednesday’s. It was quite dense between 6.30am and 7.40am. Visibility was just 100m. Flights can take off only when visibility is at least 400m and can land only when visibility is at least 550m.”

ALSO READ: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport system fails, airlines write out boarding passes for passengers

Since the Northwesterly winds are blowing, these conditions are expected to persist until January-end, he added. A top Air India official said five AI flights suffered delays of more than an hour. “Flights to Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Belagavi and Kochi were delayed between 5.15am and 8.15am.

The Kochi flight suffered the maximum delay of 1 hour and 23 minutes. Three of our arrivals were late too,” he said. A Jet Airways spokesperson said its four flights — to Mumbai, Chennai, Mangaluru and Delhi — suffered delays at KIA. AirAsia said five of its outgoing flights were delayed for close to 30 minutes.