Early morning classes  leave parents concerned

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The first shift classes going on at Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram have a lot of parents worried as kids are falling sick this winter due to classes beginning at 7am.Several parents whose kids attend the classes between 7am and 12.25pm have approached the principal and other authorities of the school requesting the timings to be relaxed during winter. Some have requested for an exemption at least from the morning assembly.

A parent said, “My child studies in class one and I need to wake her up at 5.30am to send her to school at 7am. This is really difficult in winter. The weather is getting colder day by day and the school should consider this.”Another parent said, “My son has been suffering from cough and fever for four days and I sent an SMS to the principal requesting an exemption from the morning assembly so that I can at least drop my kid around 7.30am.”

However, the school authorities have not responded to the requests made by parents and continue with the 7am shift.KV Malleshwaram was permitted from Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) to conduct classes in two shifts from the current academic year. So since July 15, 2018, the school started classes in two shifts: 7am - 12.25 pm and 12.30pm to 6pm.

Considering the high demand for admissions, authorities of the school had sought permission from the MHRD to run classes in the second shift. During academic year 2017-18, as many as 3,040 applications were received for 120 seats for three sections for class one.Earlier, the school held classes from 8.30am to 2.40pm. With this approval, KV Malleshwaram added 640 more seats from Classes 1 to 8.