Home Cities Bengaluru

Early morning classes  leave parents concerned

The first shift classes going on at Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram have a lot of parents worried as kids are falling sick this winter due to classes beginning at 7am.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur 
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The first shift classes going on at Kendriya Vidyalaya Malleswaram have a lot of parents worried as kids are falling sick this winter due to classes beginning at 7am.Several parents whose kids attend the classes between 7am and 12.25pm have approached the principal and other authorities of the school requesting the timings to  be relaxed during winter. Some have requested for an exemption at least  from the morning assembly.

A parent said, “My child studies in class one and I need to wake her up at 5.30am to send her to school at 7am. This is really difficult in winter. The weather is getting colder day by day and the school should consider this.”Another parent said, “My son has been suffering from cough and fever for four days and I sent an SMS to the principal requesting an exemption from the morning assembly so that I can at least drop my kid around 7.30am.”

However, the school authorities have not responded to the requests made by parents and continue with the 7am shift.KV Malleshwaram was permitted from Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) to conduct classes in two  shifts from the current academic year. So since July 15, 2018, the school started classes in two shifts: 7am - 12.25 pm and 12.30pm to 6pm.

Considering the high demand for admissions, authorities of the school had sought permission from the MHRD to run classes in the second shift. During academic year 2017-18, as many as 3,040 applications were received for 120 seats for three sections for class one.Earlier, the school held classes from 8.30am to 2.40pm. With this approval, KV Malleshwaram added 640 more seats from Classes 1 to 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp