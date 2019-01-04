Fast-paced city leaves Bengalureans fragmented 

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : In busy Bengaluru, where citizens are on the run, there’s little time for social interaction. This has become a cause of concern for psychiatrists in the city who say that the number of patients suffering from social isolation has gone up by over 20 per cent compared to the previous year.

Doctors treat at least 40-45 patients every day, who come in with symptoms of depression and display suicidal thoughts. The patients are in the age group of 25-40 years. Incidentally, they find this issue more among women than men.

“The first symptom of social fragmentation is loneliness, and not being able to share your thoughts with anyone. This leads to low self-esteem,” said Dr Naveen Jayaram, consultant psychiatrist, Sakra World Hospital, adding that nuclear families is also a reason for isolation among the children.

Dr Jayaram recalled a recent incident where a young boy, whose parents were separated, visited him complaining that he had no one to talk to. Another patient complained of loneliness and suicidal thoughts. Doctors point out that many patients are from the IT sector. “Virtual entertainment is also a cause of social fragmentation.

It takes at least 5 -6 counselling sessions to help patients recover and function well again,” said Dr Ravi Prakash, psychiatrist at Prakash Psychiatry Services, Mathikere. He added that catharsis is an important part in our everyday lives. “Communicating with those around us is the best therapy. In fact, the only way to overcome social fragmentation is by interacting with people,” Dr Prakash explained.

Symptoms

Low self-esteem

Lack of confidence

Boredom

Not wanting to communicate with family or friends

Ways to prevent social fragmentation

Interaction is the key

Make friends outside the virtual world

Be empathetic. Listen to people

Spend more quality time with friends or family

Surround yourself with positivity