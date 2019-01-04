Home Cities Bengaluru

Fast-paced city leaves Bengalureans fragmented 

 In busy Bengaluru, where citizens are on the run, there’s little time for social interaction.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : In busy Bengaluru, where citizens are on the run, there’s little time for social interaction. This has become a cause of concern for psychiatrists in the city who say that the number of patients suffering from social isolation has gone up by over 20 per cent compared to the previous year.

Doctors treat at least 40-45 patients every day, who come in with symptoms of depression and display suicidal thoughts. The patients are in the age group of 25-40 years. Incidentally, they find this issue more among women than men.

“The first symptom of social fragmentation is loneliness, and not being able to share your thoughts with anyone. This leads to low self-esteem,” said Dr Naveen Jayaram, consultant psychiatrist, Sakra World Hospital, adding that nuclear families is also a reason for isolation among the children.

Dr Jayaram recalled a recent incident where a young boy, whose parents were separated, visited him complaining that he had no one to talk to. Another patient complained of loneliness and suicidal thoughts. Doctors point out that many patients are from the IT sector. “Virtual entertainment is also a cause of social fragmentation.

It takes at least 5 -6 counselling sessions to help patients recover and function well again,” said Dr Ravi Prakash, psychiatrist at Prakash Psychiatry Services, Mathikere.  He added that catharsis is an important part in our everyday lives. “Communicating with those around us is the best therapy. In fact, the only way to overcome social fragmentation is by interacting with people,” Dr Prakash explained.  

Symptoms 
Low self-esteem
Lack of confidence 
Boredom 
Not wanting to communicate with family or friends 
Ways to prevent social fragmentation
Interaction is the key
Make friends outside the virtual world
 Be empathetic. Listen to people
 Spend more quality time with friends or family
 Surround yourself with positivity 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp