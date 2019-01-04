Games to look out for in 2019

By Express News Service

Rage 2

Among first-person shooters, Rage 2 releases this summer. The original Rage promised much only to disappoint, but there are signs that Rage 2 has learnt from the mistakes of its predecessor. Can this be the Mad Max-style game we’ve been waiting for?

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Any new game from FromSoftware would be enough to get us aquiver, but Sekiro looks phenomenal. From the medieval Japan setting to the familiar-yet-different gameplay, this has the potential to be a game for the ages. (Also, it looks beautiful.)

Gears 5

Gears 5 picks up right where its predecessor left off, with Kait Diaz, Marcus Fenix and JD contending with the Locust once again. However, this game also appears to be expanding the series’ established boundaries in a move towards a wider experience.

Skull & Bones

For all that Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey was a great game, the naval battles felt underwhelming. Hopefully, we’ll get our fill of that with Skull & Bones, which promises to deliver a gameplay experience akin to the excellent Black Flag, but deeper and varying gameplay modes.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Not much is known about Fallen Order, except that it’s set in between Episodes III and IV during the hunt for the remnants of the Jedi Order. Also, it’s coming from Respawn — makers of the excellent Titanfall games — and so it’s almost certainly going to be worth your time.

Days Gone

Days Gone is an open-world action adventure game where players take on the role of a biker who’s trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. Featuring crafting, stealth and a dynamic day-night cycle that’ll change the behaviour of the zombies, players will be up against it as they try to survive the Pacific Northwest.

Metro Exodus

The final entry in the Metro series, Exodus takes us back to post-apocalyptic Moscow once again to wrap up the story that began with Metro 2033 nine years ago. At first glance, Exodus looks to be a more open game than earlier ones, with opportunities to explore its beautiful — and deadly — world.

Anthem

Also known as ‘BioWare takes on Destiny’, Anthem has some pretty big expectations to contend with. It’s a multiplayer game from a studio known for single-player stories, and so this is very much uncharted territory for BioWare and their fans, both.

The Last of Us 2

This was a no-brainer inclusion on the list, but unfortunately The Last of Us 2 hasn’t been confirmed for 2019...yet. So this is more in hope than in expectation that we’ll get to see how Joel and Ellie’s story continues; but if it does come out this year, there isn’t a single game I’d rather play.

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

BattleTech was one of my favourite games of last year, and so I’m looking forward to Mercenaries. While the former was a turn-based strategy affair, Mercenaries is a first-person shooter where everybody’s controlling a giant mech.