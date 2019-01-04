Karnataka government to clear suburban Detailed Project Report this week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a meeting held to discuss the Bengaluru suburban network project, the state government agreed to clear the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for further processing by January 6 and release funds in the next budget. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who chaired the meeting, asked the railway and BMRCL officials to have one more round of discussion over the overlapping of suburban and metro routes. However, he is learnt to have said that the DPR will be cleared by January 6.

It was also agreed upon that the feasibility study report submitted by Railways will be cleared by the government, subject to the condition that Railways provide land free of cost. It was observed by the government that the project caters only to urban areas and not satellite towns. Railway officials, however, said that satellite towns up to Tumakuru, Mandya and Rajanukunte, Hosur and Whitefield have been covered in the project.

The government also expressed concern that the rate of return of the project was very less at 1.3%, but the officers explained that the primary purpose of the project was to facilitate commuting and easing traffic congestion.

It was discussed that three-tier corridors shall be planned with first, second and third levels — suburban, metro and road respectively, but the railway officials responded saying that can be decided and earmarked at the execution stage.

Railway officials stated that once the DPR is cleared in principle, phasing of stages in suburban will be decided. The meeting was attended by DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Divisional Railway Manager R S Saxena, BMRCL MD Ajay Seth and other senior officers.