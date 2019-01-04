Home Cities Bengaluru

Gulf CBSE school principals meet in Bengaluru

Every child deserves not just the right to education, but also the right to the right form of education.

Gulf CBSE

CBSE school principals Papri Ghosh, Asha Sharma and Arun Kumar Sharma participate in the CBSE Gulf Council Principals’ Conference in Bengaluru. | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every child deserves not just the right to education, but also the right to the right form of education. This was the consensus at a panel discussion on the second day of the CBSE Gulf Council 31st Principals’ Conference, held in Bengaluru.

The true idea behind this conference is to promote areas of cooperation among member schools, and help in mutual growth.

The discussion included ideas to provide better education to children and nurture their creative skills. The main theme of the panel discussion on Thursday was ‘Our children deserve more’.

“Children do not get enough attention, love, affection from their parents and teachers,” says Arun Kumar Sharma, Bahrain DPS principal.

He explained how quality time with children improved their academic performance. Panel members felt a change in curriculum and conducting regular training sessions for teachers would help them understand the needs of a child. Asha Sharma, a principal from Kuwait, explained that it is more important for the child to learn things rather than “mugging up”.

The panel members agreed on the fact that every child should learn how to face failure, and their differences should be respected. “We need to teach them life skills and prepare them for the worst,” says Papri Ghosh, principal of a CBSE school from Oman.

The members felt that hands-on learning must be practised to nurture creativity, and help the child enjoy education at every step. Srinivasan Murugan, a principal from UAE, observed that empathy helps understand children better and guide them accordingly.

