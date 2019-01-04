Home Cities Bengaluru

Hyderabad student shines in gaming world

Initially, he and his team lost many local tournaments, but this did not deter them.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By  Naureen Rahman
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Parents in Hyderabad no longer scold their child for playing videogames and ‘wasting time in front of the computer screen’, and some of this has to do with young gamers such as Chirag Nangru.The 19-year-old gamer has participated in many tournaments in the city, and won the fourth place at the national-level Zowie Extremes Land 2018 Online Qualifier. He has also taken part in and won the Spawn Tourney, AMD Gameon 2017, Gamers Connect 2017, and MVP Gaming Hyderabad competitions for his skill in Counter-Strike.

The second-year engineering student of KMIT College began playing video games when he was just eight years old, trying to follow his cousin’s footsteps, who at the time was playing Counter-Strike. This slowly became his passion, and he formed his team, called Satal Squad, in Counter-Strike 1.62 in 2010.

Initially, he and his team lost many local tournaments, but this did not deter them. They continued to play and train, and have gone to win the eighth position at the APL Division Singapore 2018 tournament.
Known in the gaming world as ‘Pingo’, Chiraz feels that gaming gives people a new identity, as well as sharp focus and strong willpower. Although he agrees that violent videogames can influence an individual, he argues that it depends on the individual on how much they let the on-screen violence affect them, saying, “What happens in the game, stays in the game. I don’t let the violence or graphics overpower my independent thought.”

He is passionate about spreading awareness on e-sports in India. “In countries like the US, professional gamers can earn up to 5 million dollars per win. The problem that Indian gamers face that they don’t get sponsors. Even parents don’t support their child’s passion, no matter how good they might be,” he said, adding that lack of funding was the reason why he is hesitant to become a full-time gamer.

He juggles his studies and passion for gaming, going completely offline for one or two months during his examinations. Once his exams are over, he returns to his schedule of playing Counter-Strike for more than 10 hours a day. He is also learning coding and Java as he aspires to become a web developer or app-developer. Chiraz also loves technology, and buys many parts for his computer, having assembled his gaming PC himself. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp