Hyderabad student shines in gaming world

Naureen Rahman By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Parents in Hyderabad no longer scold their child for playing videogames and ‘wasting time in front of the computer screen’, and some of this has to do with young gamers such as Chirag Nangru.The 19-year-old gamer has participated in many tournaments in the city, and won the fourth place at the national-level Zowie Extremes Land 2018 Online Qualifier. He has also taken part in and won the Spawn Tourney, AMD Gameon 2017, Gamers Connect 2017, and MVP Gaming Hyderabad competitions for his skill in Counter-Strike.

The second-year engineering student of KMIT College began playing video games when he was just eight years old, trying to follow his cousin’s footsteps, who at the time was playing Counter-Strike. This slowly became his passion, and he formed his team, called Satal Squad, in Counter-Strike 1.62 in 2010.

Initially, he and his team lost many local tournaments, but this did not deter them. They continued to play and train, and have gone to win the eighth position at the APL Division Singapore 2018 tournament.

Known in the gaming world as ‘Pingo’, Chiraz feels that gaming gives people a new identity, as well as sharp focus and strong willpower. Although he agrees that violent videogames can influence an individual, he argues that it depends on the individual on how much they let the on-screen violence affect them, saying, “What happens in the game, stays in the game. I don’t let the violence or graphics overpower my independent thought.”

He is passionate about spreading awareness on e-sports in India. “In countries like the US, professional gamers can earn up to 5 million dollars per win. The problem that Indian gamers face that they don’t get sponsors. Even parents don’t support their child’s passion, no matter how good they might be,” he said, adding that lack of funding was the reason why he is hesitant to become a full-time gamer.

He juggles his studies and passion for gaming, going completely offline for one or two months during his examinations. Once his exams are over, he returns to his schedule of playing Counter-Strike for more than 10 hours a day. He is also learning coding and Java as he aspires to become a web developer or app-developer. Chiraz also loves technology, and buys many parts for his computer, having assembled his gaming PC himself.