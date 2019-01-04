‘I’d like to cook Dal Tadka and Chicken Biryani  for Salman Khan’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With 16 years’ experience across a multitude of establishments, chef Anand Kumar has expertise in a multitude of cuisine – Mediterranean, Italian, Asian and Indian. The recently-appointed chef of Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks loves the freedom of expression that cooking gives him In a conversation with CE, he talks about his interests in addition to cooking, and how his shoot for YouTube channel turned out to be hilarious. Excerpts:

What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?

This have to be the core ingredients - salt and sugar. The kind of gamification, a chef can bring forward to, with these ingredients is immense.

Do you also cook at home?

Yes, I do. I love to cook at home too and most of the time, I serve it for tasting to my neighbour.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother or wife?

I take cooking tips from my mother. But when I give cooking tips to my wife, she runs out of the kitchen and shouts Toh khud hi kar lo (Then, do it yourself).

What are your hobbies?

I love food photography, travelling and driving.

What’s your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?

Vegetable tehri, pickle and salad, but I personally love mutton preparations.

If it was your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?

I would glutton myself out. I would start at my mother’s kitchen and then devour on some Chicken Jhalfrezi with phulka.

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?

When I was shooting for my YouTube channel, the fish got burnt because of a technical glitch in the camera. I didn’t have extra fish and the funniest part was that my action was captured in the video which was released later. It was only then that we realised that the camera man had captured my reaction. It was hilarious to watch. Of course, we edited it later.

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for?

I would love to cook Toor Dal Tadka and Chicken Biryani for Salman Khan.