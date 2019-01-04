Home Cities Bengaluru

If you oppose steel bridge, give solution, says Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara

Parameshwara said the government is reconsidering the project, which was opposed last year by citizens and political parties.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara invited those accusing the government of reconsidering the steel bridge project for ‘kickbacks’, to suggest an alternative solution.

“The project is very useful to the citizens as it reduces congestion from Basaveshwara Circle till Esteem Mall in Hebbal, on KIA Road. We are doing it for the people and the project is transparent. We call it an elevated corridor, but people with a different opinion call it a ‘steel bridge’. Those who are accusing us of stressing on the project for ‘kickbacks’ should come up with a solution to decongest the city’s roads,” he told reporters here on Thursday.

On Monday, Parameshwara said the government is reconsidering the project, which was opposed last year by citizens and political parties, including the Congress’ coalition partner JD(S). The proposed 6.9km project will connect Chalukya Circle to Esteem Mall in Hebbal.

