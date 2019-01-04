Probe sought into Bengaluru lawyer’s suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of various lawyer organisations staged a protest on Thursday, demanding an impartial probe into the suicide of advocate Dharani in Bengaluru. They alleged that the young woman lawyer was forced to take the extreme step by the real estate lobby.

Mahadevapura police station officials said that three people have been arrested in connection with the case and investigation is on. The accused have been identified as Shashi, Anjanappa and Ravi. The protest was held at City Court following which a memorandum was submitted to the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru.

Protestors alleged that the young lawyer was pushed over the edge by the real-estate lobby, which wanted to encroach on the property owned by her mother. “Though she and her mother had filed complaints with both police and State Human Rights Commission, authorities concerned did not pay heed,” they alleged.