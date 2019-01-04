Rightly-spiced Asian flavours on the platter 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : On a chilly evening, we head to Oko, and KittyKo, LaLiT Ashok’s pan-Asian cuisine restaurant, and lounge bar With a breathtaking view of the city’s night skyscape, we begin with a Ginger Brew, a mocktail comprising orange, lemon juice, ginger ‘muddle’ and strawberry purée. As we sip on the refreshing drink, we scan the menu and immediately pick the Laksa, a Malaysian delicacy.

With just the right quantity of coconut milk, the soup with noodles gets a tangy flavour from the lemon grass. Simultaneously, we also try Sushi’s, which the server describes as an equivalent to our desi Pani Puri. The carefully-crafted platter vegetarian version consists of cucumber, asparagus, carrots, sea weed and a rice filling. What stood out was the plating of the sushis which resembled a green caterpillar.

For main course, we try the popular Thai Green curry. Despite having tried it multiple times, the dish never fails to impress us. Served with sticky rice, the curry is spiced just right – and feels snug on a cold night.

Next up, is the ‘Nasi Goerang’, a Malaysian special fried rice consisting of shrimp and prawn paste served with two pieces of Chicken Sate and topped with fried eggs. The dish takes us back to our recent visit to the country, where the dish is a staple, often available on the streets in triangular-shaped containers. A meal on-the-go, this variant is as authentic as can be.

We’re transported to the South East with the Thai and Malaysian main course. And while there, we decide to give a Thai desert called Tub Tim Grod a try. With sweet coconut milk and water chestnuts, the presentation – in a tender coconut shell – gets brownie points. The sweetness is just right and is a sweet end to sumptuous meal. Cost for two:`2,500 approx