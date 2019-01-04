Home Cities Bengaluru

Street vendors targeted by cop patrols for bribes 

On conducting a recce near PES College in Dwarakanagar, we spotted cops collecting `80, `100 or whatever a vendor is willing to give as bribe.

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
BENGALURU : It has been over a year since the Bengaluru city police’s Namma 100 helpline has been equipped to track any irregularities, yet there are no check on cops collecting bribes from street vendors while using a Hoysala to patrol. Despite a tech-equipped advanced system in place which can track all the 200+ Hoysalas in the city, the police department is yet to figure out a way to trace bribery.

Vendors rue that paying a bribe has
become a daily affair

A vendor revealed that he is forced to pay a bribe almost every day. “Gone are those days when we had to pay a bribe two-three days a week. We now pay almost every day. Many of us are scared to speak. If they do, the police asks us to pay more.”

A senior police official, who wished to be anonymous, said, “ASIs, constables and head constables are drawn from the police stations across the city for patrolling in Hoysala.

These cops do not fall under the direct control of ACP control room, but their respective stations. Moreover, once these individuals on duty are assigned their job, the officials will act only when they are intimated.” 

A senior police official pointed out that most of the citizens aren’t aware of this service yet. He said, “Hoysalas will attend to complaints that are raised only via the control room. Even if there is an emergency, the cops patrolling will attend to the issue only when intimated by the control room.”Ajay Kumar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, control room, admitted, “We set up a tracking system one and a half years ago to keep a check on the bribery which happens during patrolling.”

