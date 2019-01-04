Suicide helpline flooded with calls from IT capital   

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru has earned itself the infamous title of being the ‘suicide capital’ of the country. Recent data shows that the dismal situation hasn’t improved and suicide is a growing issue that needs to be addressed. Experts reveal that migrant professionals who come to the city to work and make a living often fall prey to these dark thoughts.

According to Sahai suicide helpline, they receive about 15-20 calls per day and up to 300 calls a month on an average. “Migrant professionals living in the city tend to be plagued with thoughts of committing suicide. This is because they do not have any roots in Bengaluru when they move here. Due to work pressure, they stay at home without socialising during the weekends. Thus, they bottle up their emotions. We urge such people to socialise because it does recharge your battery,” said Anita Gracias, a volunteer at the helpline.

Last year until July, Bengaluru had already recorded 1,192

ases of death by suicide. This was in fact the highest in the past four years. Out of the 1,192 deaths, 793 were men and 399 were women. Sahai also revealed that women tend to call in more than men. “Females tend to open up about their issues, which is why their calls are more in number. But males bottle up and do not look further for help,” Sasmitha Patro, a coordinator at the helpline.

In such cases, the helpline creates an identity to forge a personal relationship with the caller. “We change our name because we understand that the caller may not want to reveal their identity. Some of them just want to be listened to. So we listen to all their problems and try to make a series of calls with them. This way, we try to understand their vulnerability and help them address the voids they are facing,” said Gracias. She added that most calls come from those between 20 - 40 years old.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of suicides in the country during the decade (2004–2014) recorded an increase of 15.8 per cent. The working class and teenagers are one of the mostvulnerable groups. Though the city provides so many opportunities, it comes with competition and stress, said experts.

If you are in distress or have suicidal thoughts, reach out to

Sahai: 080 25497777 (10am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday); 47 Pottery Road, Fraser Town, Bengaluru, India; sahaihelpline@gmail.com

Sa Mudra Yuva Helpline: 23463287, 23467772 (24/7 helpline); No 77, Anugraha, 1st Floor, 13th Cross, Sampige Road, Malleswaram; yuvahelpline@sa-mudra.com

OneLife: 78930 78930 (24/7 helpline); support@1life.org.in