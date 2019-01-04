Home Cities Bengaluru

Too cold for school, say children

Bengaluru’s decreasing temperatures and foggy mornings have resulted in a dip in attendance in schools.

Published: 04th January 2019 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru’s decreasing temperatures and foggy mornings have resulted in a dip in attendance in schools. Students, especially those in pre-primary and primary schools, find it difficult to leave the house around 6:45am. “There is a drastic decline in attendance in our school. I am not sure if children are yet to return from vacation or if it’s because of the weather,” said Sunitha Rajesh, owner of Podar Jumbo School, JP Nagar. 

Doctors too claim that they have seen a rise in
cases of viral infections over the past three
days Pushkar V

Though Bishop Cotton Girls’ School claim that there has been no issue with attendance, other schools in the city disagree. “We have noticed that children either end up coming late, miss their buses or they remain absent,” said a principal of a school in Rajajinagar.

Unhappy parents
Parents claim that they feel disturbed to wake their children up for school in this weather. “I end up scolding the child when she makes a big fuss to get up,” Samanvaya Rakesh, a parent of a nine-year-old. Unfortunately, some schools have exams scheduled right after vacations which has made the situation tougher for parents.

Swell in mood swings
Teachers of nursery and pre-nursery children claim that they have seen mood variations in students. “Managing the class in the first hour of school has become a daunting task, as we have to settle the children down,” said a teacher at Kumaran’s English School. Parents have also noticed that their children have been moody. “I am worried my child will miss his van, so I scream at him. Even after he comes back, he is angry due to lack of sleep,” said Shilpa Hari.

Sick and sniffling
Some parents claim that the early morning exposure to this weather has given rise to allergy cases. “My child went to school for just one day and he is down with fever and cold,” said Ranjini P.
“In the past three days, there has been an increase in the cases of viral infections. It could be due to travels or fall in temperature,” said Dr Gopi Krishna, paediatrician at Agrasena Hospitals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp