Home Cities Bengaluru

‘19.82 lakh vehicles in Bengaluru over 15 years old’

The Minister said alternative fuels, environment-friendly vehicles and notification on emission standards have been issued for different kinds of fuels in India to bring down air pollution.

Published: 05th January 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic

Data further showed that the number of vehicles increased by 33 per cent in the last three years, adding to the traffic congestion and poor roads woes plaguing the city.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that 19,82,199 vehicles registered in Bengaluru were over 15 years old. 
His written reply was to a query from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan questioning if the Centre was aware that over 16 lakh old vehicles were plying in the city and if any proposal to tackle air pollution had been taken.   

The Minister said alternative fuels, environment-friendly vehicles and notification on emission standards have been issued for different kinds of fuels in India to bring down air pollution. “The government has mandated mass emission standards for BS-VI throughout the country from 1 April, 2020,” Mandaviya said. 

Asked about the old vehicles, a senior official in one of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city said the Centre was yet to formulate a “weeding out” order (removal order) against older vehicles in the country. “Unless the government issues a weeding order, we cannot take action against such vehicles. A proposal to ease out such vehicles is pending with the Centre,” the official said. A top traffic cop said, “Unless the RTO issues seizure orders, we cannot take away old vehicles.”

A Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official felt the government needs to ban older vehicles from other districts or states entering important cities, including Bengaluru. “The Centre also needs to provide some kind of incentive to owners of old vehicles to scrap them. If some subsidy is offered to help purchase new vehicles, then owners will voluntarily do it,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp