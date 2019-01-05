‘19.82 lakh vehicles in Bengaluru over 15 years old’

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that 19,82,199 vehicles registered in Bengaluru were over 15 years old.

His written reply was to a query from Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan questioning if the Centre was aware that over 16 lakh old vehicles were plying in the city and if any proposal to tackle air pollution had been taken.

The Minister said alternative fuels, environment-friendly vehicles and notification on emission standards have been issued for different kinds of fuels in India to bring down air pollution. “The government has mandated mass emission standards for BS-VI throughout the country from 1 April, 2020,” Mandaviya said.

Asked about the old vehicles, a senior official in one of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the city said the Centre was yet to formulate a “weeding out” order (removal order) against older vehicles in the country. “Unless the government issues a weeding order, we cannot take action against such vehicles. A proposal to ease out such vehicles is pending with the Centre,” the official said. A top traffic cop said, “Unless the RTO issues seizure orders, we cannot take away old vehicles.”

A Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official felt the government needs to ban older vehicles from other districts or states entering important cities, including Bengaluru. “The Centre also needs to provide some kind of incentive to owners of old vehicles to scrap them. If some subsidy is offered to help purchase new vehicles, then owners will voluntarily do it,” he said.