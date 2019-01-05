50 flights suffer delays at KIA due to fog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to early morning fog on Friday, flight operations were suspended for an hour and eight minutes at Kempe Gowda International Airport (KIA). A total of 27 flights had a delayed departure while 15 flights landed late due to the weather conditions. An additional eight flights had to be diverted to other airports.

According to a release from Bangalore International Airport Ltd, operations were suspended from 7.05 am to 8.13 am. Among the eight flights that were diverted to Hyderabad and Chennai, five were Indigo flights, and one each of SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir, the release said.

A visibility standby was declared at 6.24 am and withdrawn at 10.09 am, it added. Ramesh Babu, Director of Aviation Forecasting at India Meteorological Department, said the fog suddenly became dense from 6.45 am to 7 am. “From a visibility of 1,150 metres, the visibility dropped to 150 metres. The lowest point was 100 metres,” he said.