Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC showers praise, appreciation over ‘good samaritan’ acts by staff

In fact, BMTC authorities revealed that in 2018, they have received at least 12 emails and intimations about their staff being involved in good or helpful deeds.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC authorities received 12 emails about the staff’s good deeds in 2018

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-nine-year-old Gangadhar YN is a BMTC driver who has always considered his work as worship. Recently, he visited BMTC’s central office for the first time in his six years with the corporation. Gangadhar and his colleague, BMTC conductor Srinivas, were invited to the head office by top officials from BMTC for their effort in admitting a severely injured person to the nearest hospital. 

Gangadhar and Srinivas are one among the many unsung heroes whose service often goes unnoticed as they struggle hard to track passengers to return their belongings, help senior citizens, return wallets they found and more such deeds. In fact, BMTC authorities revealed that in 2018, they have received at least 12 emails and intimations about their staff being involved in good or helpful deeds.

Gangadhar, who hails from Hassan, explained that they were heading towards Nelamanagala from Yelahanka. It was around 8 pm and they were nearing the end of their shift. “When we were near Nelamangala police station, we saw a crowd of people and the injured person with blood was lying down. Onlookers were just capturing the scene on their mobile phones. With the help of some passengers, we carried him, took the bus to the nearest hospital and admitted him there. We stayed there till his family members came,’’ he said. 

When he received a call from his depot manager asking him to visit the head office, Gangadhar’s first reaction was to be worried. “I never talk to senior officials at our depot. So meeting an IPS officer is something I never even thought of. But he was so nice to us. He thanked us for bringing a good name to BMTC,’’ he said. 

BMTC Director (Security and Vigilance) Anupam Agarwal said they would give letters of appreciation and cash awards to their staff who help the public. “This will motivate our people to do better service,’’ he said. Bengalureans have many stories of BMTC staff members coming to their aid when most needed. Raghavendra P recalled an instance when he lost his wallet while travelling from the airport to JP Nagar. “Within five minutes, I got call from Ramesh and he said he was waiting for me at the next station. I felt such a sense of of relief at their display of honesty,’’ he said.

Similarly, when Amitabh Gogoi was travelling from the airport to Silk Board, he had left behind his backpack. “The bus conductor called me and asked me to collect the same from them from a bus stop at a mentioned time. Such people should be rewarded,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMTC Good Samaritan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp