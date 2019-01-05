BMTC showers praise, appreciation over ‘good samaritan’ acts by staff

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-nine-year-old Gangadhar YN is a BMTC driver who has always considered his work as worship. Recently, he visited BMTC’s central office for the first time in his six years with the corporation. Gangadhar and his colleague, BMTC conductor Srinivas, were invited to the head office by top officials from BMTC for their effort in admitting a severely injured person to the nearest hospital.

Gangadhar and Srinivas are one among the many unsung heroes whose service often goes unnoticed as they struggle hard to track passengers to return their belongings, help senior citizens, return wallets they found and more such deeds. In fact, BMTC authorities revealed that in 2018, they have received at least 12 emails and intimations about their staff being involved in good or helpful deeds.

Gangadhar, who hails from Hassan, explained that they were heading towards Nelamanagala from Yelahanka. It was around 8 pm and they were nearing the end of their shift. “When we were near Nelamangala police station, we saw a crowd of people and the injured person with blood was lying down. Onlookers were just capturing the scene on their mobile phones. With the help of some passengers, we carried him, took the bus to the nearest hospital and admitted him there. We stayed there till his family members came,’’ he said.

When he received a call from his depot manager asking him to visit the head office, Gangadhar’s first reaction was to be worried. “I never talk to senior officials at our depot. So meeting an IPS officer is something I never even thought of. But he was so nice to us. He thanked us for bringing a good name to BMTC,’’ he said.

BMTC Director (Security and Vigilance) Anupam Agarwal said they would give letters of appreciation and cash awards to their staff who help the public. “This will motivate our people to do better service,’’ he said. Bengalureans have many stories of BMTC staff members coming to their aid when most needed. Raghavendra P recalled an instance when he lost his wallet while travelling from the airport to JP Nagar. “Within five minutes, I got call from Ramesh and he said he was waiting for me at the next station. I felt such a sense of of relief at their display of honesty,’’ he said.

Similarly, when Amitabh Gogoi was travelling from the airport to Silk Board, he had left behind his backpack. “The bus conductor called me and asked me to collect the same from them from a bus stop at a mentioned time. Such people should be rewarded,’’ he said.