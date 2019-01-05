Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University declares results an hour after exams

 Creating a record of sorts, the Bangalore University has declared the results of B.Tech and B.Arch within an hour after the completion of the examinations.

Published: 05th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Creating a record of sorts, the Bangalore University has declared the results of B.Tech and B.Arch within an hour after the completion of the examinations.  The examinations of first semester B.Tech and B.Arch started on December 19, 2018, and got over on Friday. As the examinations were completed around 3pm and the evaluation was done simultaneously, the results were out by 4pm on the same day.

As per the details from the university, there were 4,500 answer scripts from both the streams. As these are engineering courses, the university managed to complete the evaluation on the same day of the examination and uploaded the results on the system.Though the evaluation was conducted manually, according to BU officials, it was completed before the expected time as there were more evaluators. 

“The evaluations were conducted on the same day as the examinations. Friday was the last day of the exams which concluded at 3pm, evaluation was done immediately and results announced by 4pm,” Prof C Shivaraju, registrar (evaluation), BU. 

As the number of answer scripts were very few, it was possible for the university to manage. “The number of answer scripts for both the courses itself is 4,500 and it was not a trouble and everything went on smoothly,” said the registrar.

Previously, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) was the other institution to declare results within an hour after the completion of exams. Recently during the MBBS examinations, RGUHS declared results within an hour after the exams got over. The evaluation there was conducted digitally.

The students of Bangalore University are happy with this. One student said, “Our university is famous for delaying results or giving wrong results. We are happy that the results were announced within an hour and hope the same would be implemented in other courses too.”

