Class 9 student’s counselling startup evokes interest at IIMB

Published: 05th January 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a surprise for several speakers present at the Future Learning Conference ‘Learning 4.0: Connecting the Dots and Reaching the Unreached’, organised at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday, to see a Class 9 boy from Bengaluru as one of the key speakers.

Rohan Nair, a Class 9 student of Delhi Public School (East), was invited following his innovative startup -- a Skype-based platform called ‘Schuniversity’ to create world-class domain experts to guide students. 
Looking at several of his seniors struggling to achieve excellence in academics, Rohan decided to find a solution and set up Schuniversity, under which students can get career counselling from achievers across the globe.  

Explaining his venture, Rohan said, “I Iaunched this portal in IIT-Madras in August last year to help those who are confused about their  future, and what and how to opt for a course.” When launched, around 50 students attended the counselling session through Skype, where the mentors were from industry backgrounds. 

The mentors include GP Padmanabhan, ex-director of IISc, Brian Wilman, programme director of London Business School, Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, Godaddy, and Mohan Kumar, former defence secretary of India. 

As of now, 90 achievers from 14 different fields and seven countries are associated with him.  
Interestingly, Rohan visits various schools requesting them about the session, and schools choose the students who are in need of a session, and organises counselling in school, which is free.

