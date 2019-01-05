Home Cities Bengaluru

College girl consumes poison, ends life

 An 18-year-old student of Mount Carmel College allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in High Grounds police station limits on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old student of Mount Carmel College allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in High Grounds police station limits on Thursday. The deceased Saroja (name changed), a first year B.Sc student, had fainted in the college premises, after which she was shifted to Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital. She succumbed on Thursday night in the hospital.

 The police said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm, but that she had consumed poison somewhere else after leaving home in the morning. Police are yet to verify the reason for her to take this step as she has left no suicide note.  

“One of her classmates said that a male friend had come near the college and it was him who called her father to inform him about the incident. But later his phone remained switched off,” said a police officer.
Her parents, who run lathe machines, told the police that she had left home around 7.30 am saying she had to attend classes. 

According to the college authorities, the girl was absent on Thursday. Dr Sr. Arpana, principal, Mount Carmel College, said, “Even we came to know about the sad incident only on Friday and contacted her family members to confirm. There were no issues at college and she was normal even in academics.”

