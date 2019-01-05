Home Cities Bengaluru

Dedicated cycle lanes on ORR on the cards

As per the DULT’s preliminary estimate, more than 2,000 people are using bicycles to reach their offices located along the ORR.

Published: 05th January 2019

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bicycle users staying in the vicinity of Outer Ring Road (ORR) have a reason to rejoice. The state government is planning a dedicated cycle track as well as parking hubs on the entire stretch. This is expected to help users, mostly techies who work in software companies located along the ORR. As part of the plan to make city streets bicyclists-friendly, 46 kilometres of road, including internal roads in and around Indiranagar area, have already been identified.

While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called for a tender to develop footpath and a dedicated cycle lane on this stretch, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) is developing parking hub for the cycles that are supplied by private operators and can be booked through apps. Under the Public Bicycle Sharing system (PBS), four private operators have already been issued permits by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT).

“We have identified 400 parking hubs in and around Indiranagar, of which tender has been called for 279 hubs in the first phase. It will take six months for all parking hubs to be functional,’’ N Murali Krishna, Special Officer, DULT told The New Indian Express.

At present, private operators are providing bicycles at Metro stations, but there are no dedicated parking hubs. As per the new proposal, parking hubs will come up next to parks, below flyovers and other places where space is available.

As per the DULT’s preliminary estimate, more than 2,000 people are using bicycles to reach their offices located along the ORR. “With dedicated cycle tracks and parking hubs, more people will be encouraged to use bicycles. Once the survey, which is being conducted in association with engineering students, gets over by the end of this month, we will plan all the facilities,’’ said Murali Krishna.

Separate lane will ensure safety
The 60-km ORR connects all the major highways to the city, including Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road and Magadi Road. Many tech parks and IT companies are located on either side of the ORR and several employees prefer to pedal to office. A separate lane for bicycles will ensure their safety.

