Karnataka government takes onion-garlic debate to kids, will seek their opinion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With differing reports from Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and Akshaya Patra Foundation on the pros and cons of onion and garlic in the latter’s mid-day meal preparations, the state government has now decided to take the opinion of children — the beneficiaries.

The state government had recommended to the Akshaya Patra Foundation to include onion and garlic in the mid-day meal menu. However, with that going against the principles of the foundation — which serves satvik food — the state government this year had not signed an agreement with the foundation, although the latter continues to serve mid-day meal.

A report submitted by CFTRI found that food without onion and garlic lacked higher bio-accessibility, which means such food made it difficult for the body to optimally absorb nutrients. The report was in response to the Primary and Secondary Education Department seeking a study from CFTRI on nutritional values of onion and garlic and the benefits of including them in mid-day meals.

However, the CFTRI report was based on a study conducted in 2017 in about 270 schools in Karnataka. The report says, “The exercise was done for 270 schools, which include 14 of the schools in which mid-day meal was served by Akshaya Patra Foundation. Adding to it is the research findings by our scientists earlier in the laboratory about higher bio-accessibility of grains in the presence of onion and garlic.”

Meanwhile, Akshaya Patra Foundation too submitted its report on nutrition values present in the food provided by them. The officials from the Primary and Secondary Education Department who received the report said, “The laboratory report submitted by Akshaya Patra Foundation shows the nutrition values present in the food supplied by them are higher than what is prescribed by Ministry of Human Resource Development and the state government.”

Following both CFTRI and Akshaya Patra Foundation reports, the Primary and Secondary Education Department has decided to collect opinion of children who consume the food each day. Even opinion of teachers will be considered, a senior department official said.“The children are the beneficiaries and their opinion matters. So, we will collect their opinion on the the food supplied by Akshaya Patra Foundation and also seek opinion from other stakeholders,” the official said.