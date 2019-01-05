New bitumen plants to help fill potholes

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city may have smoother roads if a new initiative by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) works systematically. Two new bitumen plants, which are proposed to be built in different parts of the city, will help in the faster filling of potholes. The civic agency has finalized the tender for the establishment of bitumen plants in Kannur village and Chikkanagamangala. The work order will be issued this month.

The finalized bidder will take up the work, such as supply, installation and commissioning of asphalt batch mix plant of 100/120 TPH (tonnes per hour) capacity, paving equipment, tipper/trucks and supply of various bituminous mixes with operation and maintenance of plant for five years in Chikkanagamangala of Anekal Taluk and Kannoor Village.

The decision to have such plants in the city came after Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar asked BBMP officials to set up a batch mix plant to immediately attend to potholes. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer, Traffic Engineering Cell, BBMP said, “We will issue the work order to the contractor this month.

The installation machines and setting up of the plant may take another three months. We expect the work to start by June this year. The contractor will attend to the potholes based on complaints. This plant will help BBMP have the material needed for filling potholes ready.” With the new move, the agency will be paying the contractor regularly under the project process, which will help it avoid waiting for funds from the government.