Home Cities Bengaluru

New bitumen plants to help fill potholes

The civic agency has finalized the tender for establishment of bitumen plants in Kannur village and Chikkanagamangala. The work order will be issued this month.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The city may have smoother roads if a new initiative by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) works systematically. Two new bitumen plants, which are proposed to be built in different parts of the city, will help in the faster filling of potholes. The civic agency has finalized the tender for the establishment of bitumen plants in Kannur village and Chikkanagamangala. The work order will be issued this month.

The finalized bidder will take up the work, such as supply, installation and commissioning of asphalt batch mix plant of 100/120 TPH (tonnes per hour) capacity, paving equipment, tipper/trucks and supply of various bituminous mixes with operation and maintenance of plant for five years in Chikkanagamangala of Anekal Taluk and Kannoor Village. 

The decision to have such plants in the city came after Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar asked BBMP officials to set up a batch mix plant to immediately attend to potholes. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Praveen Lingaiah, executive engineer, Traffic Engineering Cell, BBMP said, “We will issue the work order to the contractor this month.

The installation machines and setting up of the plant may take another three months. We expect the work to start by June this year. The contractor will attend to the potholes based on complaints. This plant will help BBMP have the material needed for filling potholes ready.”  With the new move, the agency will be paying the contractor regularly under the project process, which will help it avoid waiting for funds from the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Pot Holes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp