Recover Rs 130 crore beggary cess from BBMP, use it for rehab: Lokayukta 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recommending that the Central Relief Committee, Government of Karnataka, enhance the wages being paid to inmates of 13 Beggar Rehabilitation Centres located all over Karnataka, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty directed the authorities to take steps to recover dues of Rs 130 crore beggary cess from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

When the Lokayukta enquired about funds to improve conditions of rehabilitation centres during his visit to the Beggar Rehabilitation Centre at Sunkadakatte in the city, it was informed that the beggary cess collected by various local authorities, like BBMP, is not paid to the Central Relief Committee. It was also informed that `130 crore is due from BBMP alone, since 2008-09.

Taking note of it, Justice Shetty directed the authorities to recover the dues from BBMP and take steps to improve conditions in 13 other rehabilitation centres located all over Karnataka. The Lokayukta also directed officers of the Centre to consider enhancing the wages of inmates, who are now paid a meagre amount of `10 per day.

According to the order passed by Lokayukta, out of a total 308.03 acres of land allotted to the rehabilitation centre at Sunkadakatte, some portion has been leased to other departments and now, 222.36 acres of land are in the possession of the centre. The Lokayukta was informed that there are 2,867 inmates in the 14 rehabilitation centres in Karnataka.

LOKAYUKTA RECOMMENDS

Expressing satisfaction regarding the cleanliness maintained in the centre, the Lokayukta recommended that the authorities consider issues such as establishment of dairy farming, preparing food instead of purchasing from outside, steps to trace family membe` of inmates, and check possible health hazards from the detergent manufacturing unit in the centre.