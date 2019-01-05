Home Cities Bengaluru

Road-widening projects: BBMP faces bumpy ride

Work on major roads such as Jayamahal Road and Sarjapura Road has not been started due to issues related to land acquisition.

Published: 05th January 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been facing criticism from citizens over poor road infrastructure ill-matched to meet the needs of the current density of vehicles plying in the city, most of the proposed road widening projects continue to face hurdles. 

Work on major roads such as Jayamahal Road and Sarjapura Road has not been started due to issues related to land acquisition.  However, there is good news for south Bengalureans, with BBMP managing to complete 60 per cent of the work as stretches of government land were available for the project. The BBMP, which started the work of road widening along Bannerghatta Road in 2017, initially faced opposition from local residents. B ut BBMP started the work along the government lands available.

Now, the agency has managed to take up the widening work between Jedimara Junction and Gottigere. 
On the other hand, the proposal of BBMP to widen the stretch between Sarjapura Road and Ibluru Junction has got stuck after local residents refused to give up their land in exchange of TDR. The agency has handed over the land acquisition part to Urban Development Department. The BBM had issued a work order to the contractor in 2017 to take up the work along the government lands available but had to face opposition from residents and property owners. 

The project to widen Jayamahal Road also met a barrier following land acquisition issues between BBMP and the erstwhile royal family. The Palike asked the former royals to pledge indemnity bond for the TDR, which the owners refused. The matter of issuing TDR to them was sent to the government for cabinet approval, which is still pending. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from Major Roads Department of BBMP said, “While we are finding it difficult to acquire land from property owners on Sarjapura Road, we have managed to take up the work along Bannerghatta Road. Widening will be completed by this year or early next year. We have sent the file of Jayamahal Road widening to the government. Meanwhile, the government has recently announced reviving the Steel Flyover project along the same stretch, so we are now doubtful about the widening,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Road Widening Project Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Japanese tycoon splurges USD 3 million on tuna! Have a look... No views  
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: A new note ban?
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp