Road-widening projects: BBMP faces bumpy ride

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been facing criticism from citizens over poor road infrastructure ill-matched to meet the needs of the current density of vehicles plying in the city, most of the proposed road widening projects continue to face hurdles.

Work on major roads such as Jayamahal Road and Sarjapura Road has not been started due to issues related to land acquisition. However, there is good news for south Bengalureans, with BBMP managing to complete 60 per cent of the work as stretches of government land were available for the project. The BBMP, which started the work of road widening along Bannerghatta Road in 2017, initially faced opposition from local residents. B ut BBMP started the work along the government lands available.

Now, the agency has managed to take up the widening work between Jedimara Junction and Gottigere.

On the other hand, the proposal of BBMP to widen the stretch between Sarjapura Road and Ibluru Junction has got stuck after local residents refused to give up their land in exchange of TDR. The agency has handed over the land acquisition part to Urban Development Department. The BBM had issued a work order to the contractor in 2017 to take up the work along the government lands available but had to face opposition from residents and property owners.

The project to widen Jayamahal Road also met a barrier following land acquisition issues between BBMP and the erstwhile royal family. The Palike asked the former royals to pledge indemnity bond for the TDR, which the owners refused. The matter of issuing TDR to them was sent to the government for cabinet approval, which is still pending.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from Major Roads Department of BBMP said, “While we are finding it difficult to acquire land from property owners on Sarjapura Road, we have managed to take up the work along Bannerghatta Road. Widening will be completed by this year or early next year. We have sent the file of Jayamahal Road widening to the government. Meanwhile, the government has recently announced reviving the Steel Flyover project along the same stretch, so we are now doubtful about the widening,” he said.