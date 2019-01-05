Smoking in public dips in Bengaluru, says survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Smoking in public places in the city has reduced by 7.85% over the previous year, while the display of ‘No Smoking’ signage in public places has increased by 21%, reveals an annual survey. The different modes of raising awareness and drives by civic and enforcement agencies have had a positive impact, it says.

The results of the Smoke-Free Bengaluru Survey (SBS) 2018, conducted from October to November 2018 by BBMP and Bengaluru City Police in partnership with the World Health Organisation and Bloomberg Philanthropies, were made public on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara at a function organised by BBMP.

A sample size of 1,382 people was surveyed in the eight BBMP zones. It was an observational survey using a structured questionnaire. According to Dr B S Triveni, Project Director of SBS 2018, “Two key aspects were assessed during the survey -- display of signage and smoking in public places.”

Following the first such survey conducted in October-November 2017 on a sample size of 1,358 people, BBMP undertook campaigns on outdoor media, online enforcement drives and awareness programmes throughout the year. The ‘Recurrent Survey Report’ was to assess improvement in the city in the light of these measures.

Despite the ‘No Smoking’ sign displayed at spots where tobacco was sold across the city, 70.5% of smokers indulged in their habit right in front of the signs, the survey revealed. This was an irony as the signage display was highest when compared to other public places at the Point of Sale at 49.8%, it added.

While Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka zones did not show any improvement in display of signage over the previous year, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zones showed a huge improvement in compliance with the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA). Section 4 of the Act prohibits smoking in public places and violation is a punishable offence with a maximum fine of Rs 200. It also mandates display of signage in public places.