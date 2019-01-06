Airbus 350 to connect Bengaluru with Singapore from May 17 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have a unique aircraft taking off on May 17, from Bengaluru to Singapore — the Airbus 350. KIA will become the second airport after Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport to have operations of this plane. It will be run thrice a week.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd, operators of KIA, said the airport presently does not have such an aircraft. A unique feature of the aircraft is the direct aisle access for every passenger on board the business class.

David Lim, General Manager (India), Singapore Airlines, in a written questionnaire sent by TNIE, said, “Airbus 350 medium-haul aircraft will be run on the Bengaluru-Singapore sector. Singapore Airlines started the Airbus 350 long-haul aircraft from Mumbai to Singapore in June 2017.” Lim said, “The A350-900 medium haul business class cabin has 40 seats in a 1-2-1 arrangement that ensures direct aisle access for every customer, while the economy class cabin has 263 seats arranged in a comfortable 3-3-3 configuration.”

Ruling out any higher pricing due to the model, Lim said airfares are a result of supply and demand. “The introduction of new aircraft types or cabin products will not change that. Our fares will remain competitive,” he added.

The airlines did not specify the exact days of the week they plan to run the flights. Asked about the possibility of running services on more days, the GM said, “All changes are subject to regulatory approvals.”